Cook In Maharashtra Government School Is KBC 11's Second 'Crorepati'

Babita Tade became the second contestant to win Rs 1 crore on 'KBC' this season.

India's most popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati has found its second 'crorepati' of the season in a cook from Amravati, Maharashtra. Sanoj Raj, a UPSC aspirant from Bihar, was the first to take home Rs 1 crore last week. Sony Entertainment has now released a promo of the show, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan and currently in its 11th season, where Babita Tade is seen winning Rs 1 crore.

According to the promo released by the channel, Ms Tade works as a cook at a government school, cooking khichdi for over 450 schoolchildren. She earns just Rs 1,500 a month doing that - but adds that she is proud of her job and likes cooking.

"Koi kaam chota bada nahi rehta (no job is small or big)" she says.

In the promo, Ms Tade also reveals that she wishes to own a mobile phone some day. Watch the full video below:

Although this episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati is yet to air, social media users have already been touched by Babita Tade's story and her winning smile. Comments like "proud of you" and "amazing" have flooded the comments section.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 found its first Rs 1 crore winner in Sanoj Raj. A UPSC aspirant, he became the first contestant of the season to face all 16 questions. The question that fetched Sanoj Rs 1 crore was - "The father of which Chief Justice Of India was once Chief Minister of an Indian state?"

Mr Raj, however, decided to quit the game instead of attempting the final question, which could have won him Rs 7 crore.

"I am feeling ecstatic on this win. It's a landmark moment in my life and I only intend to move further hereon to achieve many more milestones," Mr Raj had said while reacting to his big win. "I believe hard work, passion and dedication towards your goals will make process of achieving them a lot more enjoyable."

