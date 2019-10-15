Kate Middleton, Prince William Hitch A Ride In A Rickshaw In Pakistan

Prince William, Kate Middleton took a ride in a decorated rickshaw fitted with lights (AFP)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton reached the National Monument in Islamabad for a dinner hosted by the British High Commissioner in Pakistan in a specially painted motorised rickshaw.

The royal couple, who are on a five-day tour of the country, took a ride in a decorated rickshaw fitted with lights to arrive at the venue of the dinner.

Kate Middleton opted for a glittering emerald green gown with traditional hanging earrings as her dinner look while Prince William was seen wearing a bandh-gala knee-length sherwani, usually worn for formal occasions or weddings - with matching trousers.

And just as stunning as they looked, so did their vehicle - displaying all colours and prints over its body.

On the first day, the royal couple kicked off their official tour with a visit to a school in Islamabad to highlight the importance of education for young children.

Complementing the Duchess, Prince William looked dapper in a smart yet casual look, wearing a light blue shirt and dark blue trousers.

As the royal couple arrived at the Nur Khan Airbase on Monday, they received a welcome by Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his wife, reported Dawn.

The visit was organised at the request of the United Kingdom Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

This is the first royal tour to the country since 2006 when the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, and Camilla, traveled to Pakistan.

