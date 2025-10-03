"You Think It Won't Happen To Us": Prince William On Kate's Cancer Diagnosis

Prince William has shared how his wife, Kate Middleton's, cancer diagnosis took an emotional toll on him. Describing 2024 as the hardest year of his life, he said, her diagnosis took him "into some pretty not great places."

In the latest episode of the Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy, the Prince of Wales reflected on the challenges of coping with Kate's diagnosis and his father's health issues. King Charles has also been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing treatment these days.

Speaking about how life can change in the blink of an eye, the 43-year-old said, "You maybe think to yourself, it won't happen to us, we'll be OK. Because I think everyone has a positive outlook, you've got to be positive. But when it does happen to you, then it takes you into some pretty not great places," according to The NY Post.

"I'd say 2023-24 was the hardest year I've ever had," he added. "You know, life is sent to test us and being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are."

William also opened up about how their children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, were affected by Kate's diagnosis.

"Everyone has their own coping mechanisms for these sorts of things, and children are constantly learning and adapting," he said, according to PEOPLE.

Speaking about how the couple supported their children through difficult times, he said: "We try to make sure we give them the security and the safety that they need. And we're a very open family, so we talk about things that bother us, and things that trouble us."

Prince William on Family's Health

Prince William said that the family has been very fortunate when it comes to health, noting that they hadn't faced many illnesses for a long time. He mentioned that his grandparents, the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, lived into their late 90s.

"So, we've been very lucky as a family. But I think when you suddenly realize that the rug, the metaphorical rug, can be pulled from under your feet quite quick at any point," he said.

Prince William on Losing Queen Elizabeth II

"I do actually, yeah I do miss my grandmother, and my grandfather," he said, adding that being in Windsor reminds him of her presence and made him think about life without her. He explained that Queen Elizabeth had a deep love for Windsor Castle and spent most of her time there.

He further revealed that the castle also has historical significance, as during the Second World War it served as the main base for then-Princess Elizabeth and her sister, Princess Margaret, where they spent much of their childhood together.

William said that when he shows people around Windsor today, he tries to do it in a way that his grandmother would have liked, according to The NY Post.

The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy

The new episodes of The Reluctant Traveler are released every week. The special episode featuring Eugene Levy with Prince William, which focuses on the royal family, is scheduled to be released on October 3. The final episode will be out on October 31.