"Kanpur To Lucknow Daily For Office": Techie's 200 Km Daily Commute Between Two Cities Goes Viral

Most people think their office commute is tough, but some routines push the limits of everyday life. Every morning, while the city slowly wakes up, a young tech worker packs her bag, heads to the railway station, and begins a journey that covers two cities before her workday even starts.

For nearly five months, this tech professional lived in Kanpur and commuted daily to work at a prestigious MNC office in Lucknow. To reach her 10 am to 7 pm. shift on time, she travelled 200 kilometres every day. Her morning began with catching a train from Kanpur to Lucknow, and upon landing in the city, she would immediately take an autorickshaw through the traffic-clogged streets to reach the office.

Watch Video Here:

This long-distance employee is Khushi Srivastava, who, despite the tiring journey, never let her passion for content creation diminish. She shared her daily grind and hustle in an Instagram Reel titled "A day in the life of a corporate girl, Daily 200km for office."

Social Media Reaction

The Reel is now rapidly going viral, and people are praising her hard work, dedication, and courage. Her story proves that strong determination can easily overcome even long distances, and that too between the two cities every day.

One user commented, "I had done the same from Kanpur to Lucknow."

Another user called it, "So hectic."

A third user adviced her to take room there.