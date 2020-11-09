Joe Biden's Dog 'Major' Will Make History As First Rescue Dog In White House

Joe Biden with his rescue dog, Major.

US President-elect Joe Biden's dog, Major, will soon make history as the first rescue dog in the White House. The White House was a pet-free zone under Donald Trump, but all that is set to change come January, as Joe Biden, 77, and his wife take up residence there.

While many presidents have brought their pets to the White House, Major will be the first animal from an animal rescue shelter to live there, reports WHDH-TV.

Major, a German shepherd, was adopted by Mr Biden in 2018. He will be joined at the US president's official residence by Champ, Joe Biden's other dog (who has already enjoyed the comforts of the White House during the Obama administration).

During the 2020 campaign, Joe Biden urged American voters to "Put dogs back in the White House" through a series of social media posts.

According to Sky News, the Bidens adopted Major in 2018 after fostering the German shepherd. They came across the pup after Mr Biden's daughter Ashley saw a Facebook post about a litter of puppies needing homes at the Delaware Humane Association animal shelter.

The Bidens have had Champ since 2008, when Joe Biden was serving as Vice President.

The two soon-to-become first dogs of the United States are going to revive a tradition that goes back to George Washington, who was the first president to have a dog, after the White House was pet-free for four years, reported New York Post.

At least 30 presidents have had dogs, starting with George Washington.