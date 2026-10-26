Jealousy Or Parking Dispute? Video Of Scratched Car Sparks Debate

Finding your brand-new car scratched outside your home is deeply frustrating. A man experience a similar scenario, as per a viral video, sparking a huge debate on social media. The 13-second clip shows a man breaking a coconut at night in front of a Maruti car, which he bought recently, according to the claim made by the X user who posted the video. People, presumably his relatives, gathered around the man are seen celebrating. The video then shows the car full of scratches in the morning. The post accuses people of putting scratch marks on the car with a sharp object out of "jealousy".

The user hasn't specified where the incident happened or if it's the same car but the video has led to a torrent of comments from other users. While some have accused the man's neighbour of being jealous, others say the car owner must have done something wrong.

"What the hell man. This is one of the frustrating act in India. I can feel you buddy, My car was parked inside parking lot. Kids were playing in evening. Morning I went to car there was multiple scratches. In India it's frustrating, people can't digest the success of someone," commented one user.

"Whether you park in public or your own private parking, people will be jealous in number of ways," said another.

"People these days are suffering from a serious mental issue of jealousy and hatred. They have no respect for hard work in their lives," a third user commented.

However, a section of users claimed that the incident appears to be a result of parking dispute.

"Why are we assuming its jealousy? Maybe he parked in such a way its problematic for the neighbours! We face this issue everyday. People shouldn't buy cars if you don't have parking space," an X user commented below the video.

Taking a strong view, another user commented, "Excellent, it should be legal to destroy vehicles parked on street, they narrow the street and put lives and limbs at risk by increasing the odds of collisions."

Others urged the car owner to "re-evaluate his friends around".

NDTV cannot independently vouch for the authenticity of the video.

