Jaw-Dropping Video Of YouTuber Playing Piano Under The Sea Leaves Internet In Awe

Joe Jenkins, a YouTube star from Bristol who regularly plays his piano in unusual places, has left the internet stunned with his new jaw-dropping stunt. This time, he dived deep into the sea with his piano and played the instrument under the water. Notably, Mr. Jenkins has previously performed outside Buckingham Palace, on a boat, and even on a hot air balloon, according to BBC.

Mr Jenkins shared a video of the incident on his official Instagram handle, with a caption that reads, ''I Played "Under The Sea"... UNDER THE SEA.''

Watch the video here:

In the video, he can be seen wearing full-fledged diving gear along with a breathing apparatus, while he played 'Under the sea' from the cartoon The Little mermaid, on a yellow piano.

Speaking to the BBC, Jenkins said, "I dunked it in the water and went down there and dived and played it." He added, "Now I've finally managed to just about pull it off". He also believes that he is the first to play a working piano fully submerged underwater.

It took two years for Mr. Jenkins to plan the stunt. The biggest challenges he said he faced were making sure he complied with health and safety regulations, being able to dive safely, and making sure the piano worked underwater. Mr Jenkins said though it was "horribly out of tune" and "incredibly rusted", the piano, which is now in storage, did still work.

Fans of the YouTuber and other social media users were stunned to watch the gobsmacking stunt and praised him in the comments section. One user wrote, '' You are my hero!!! Love this and everything that you put your mind to!'' Another commented, '' Literally amazing! I know what I'll be doing next time I go to the sea.'' A third said, '' You are such a crazy guy, I am so amazed.''

For his next stunt, he said he thought playing Elton John's Rocket Man in space "would be fun".



