Japanese Man Shares Life-Changing Lesson Of 'Dharma Yoga' Learned In India

An emotional video is going viral on social media, in which a Japanese man living in India has shared an important lesson of life. The video was posted by Instagram user Nozomu Hagihara.

In the video, he explained that while living in India, he has learned an important concept, which he calls 'Dharma Yoga'. Dharma Yoga is not limited to physical exercises done on the mat only, but it is a way of living life according to the principles of Yoga outside the mat also. This theory emphasizes living life with honesty and compassion, and is guided by the ethical principles of the Yoga Sutras-particularly Yama (restraint) and Niyama (practice). This includes non-violence (compassion towards all), maintaining honesty and authenticity with oneself and others, and practicing self-control through celibacy (abstinence).

In the post he mentioned, "It teaches us to embody values such as:

Ahimsa (Non-violence): Compassion for all beings.

Satya (Truthfulness): Being honest and authentic with ourselves and others.

Asteya (Non-stealing): Not taking what isn't freely given - including people's time, trust, or energy.

Brahmacharya (Moderation): Channeling our physical and mental energy wisely, practicing self-control.

Aparigraha (Non-possessiveness): Letting go of excessive attachment and greed."

The caption of the video reads that Dharma Yoga teaches that yoga is not just about the flexibility of the body, but it is the art of living life with awareness, kindness and purpose along with the flexibility of the heart.

Social Media Reaction

The video has now gone viral and is receiving a lot of positive response from social media users.

One user commented, "I started a small project in jodhpur, we could invite you to have a seminar."

Another user noted, "You are amazing!! So inspirational!! I love Japan and all Japanese people. Thank you for your love for India."

"How well explained and simply put," added a third user.