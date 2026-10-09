Japan Envoy Visits Mumbai Film City, Experiences Essence Of Indian Cinema

Japan's Ambassador to India, Ono Keiichi, took a closer look at the world of Bollywood during his visit to Film City Mumbai. Sharing his experience on X, he said he was thrilled to see the production of Bollywood films and experience the essence of Indian cinema.

Ono Keiichi visited Film City Mumbai, where he witnessed the production of Bollywood films firsthand.

Check Out The Post Here:

He said the visit gave him an opportunity to experience the "Essence of Indian cinema" and see the filmmaking process more closely.

He wrote, "Thrilled to witness firsthand the production of Bollywood films and experience the very essence of Indian cinema."

The ambassador also expressed hope for stronger cooperation between Japan and India in the entertainment industry.

He said he was looking forward to deepening cooperation in this field as the two countries prepare to mark the 75th anniversary of Japan-India relations next year.

The visit highlighted his interest in experiencing Indian cinema and building closer cooperation in entertainment between the two countries.

