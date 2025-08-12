Janmashtami 2025: Check Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Timings And More

Janmashtami is celebrated with utmost joy and fervour by the devotees of Lord Krishna. The day, also known as Krishna Janmashtami, Krishnashtami, Gokulashtami, Ashtami Rohini, Srikrishna Jayanti and Sree Jayanthi, marks the birth of Lord Krishna. He is believed to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu and is revered across India. On this day, devotees observe fast, wear traditional clothes, bathe and decorate Lord Krishna's idols in new clothes and jewellery, and seek blessings for the well-being of their families.

Janmashtami 2025 date

According to the Hindu calendar, the Ashtami tithi of Krishna Paksh in Bhadrapada month begins on August 15 at 11:49 pm and ends on August 16 at 9:34 pm. As a result, Janmashtami will be observed on both days by different sects.

On August 15, Smarta Sampradaya (householders who worship the Panchdev) will celebrate the festival as they observe Janmashtami based on the Rohini Nakshatra.

On August 16, Vaishnav Sampradaya (followers of Lord Vishnu) will celebrate the occasion, based on Udaya Tithi, the timing at sunrise.

Janmashtami puja timings

The Nishita Puja Time will be observed on August 16 between 12:04 am and 12:47 am. It will be 43 minutes long.

Brahma Muhurta: From 04:24 am to 05:07 am

Vijay Muhurat: From 02:37 pm to 03:30 pm

Twilight time: From 07:00 pm to 07:22 pm

Nishita Muhurta: From 12:04 am to 12:47 am

Janmashtami celebrations and rituals

On this day, devotees observe fast, wear traditional clothes, bathe and decorate Lord Krishna's idols in new clothes and jewellery, and seek blessings for the well-being of their families. Devotees organise kirtan, and chant the Lord's name. Many devotees decorate the deity of Lord Krishna. Incense sticks are lighted, scriptures are read, and many people even fast all day. Many delicious food dishes are also prepared on the occasion.

On the day of Krishna Janmashtami, devotees perform the Nishita puja around midnight. Devotees offer Krishna's favourite maakhan (white butter), milk, and curd to the idols after marking his birth at midnight. Since Lord Krishna was born at midnight, the puja for him is performed in Nishita Kaal.

In several states, Dahi Handi is also organised where people make a human pyramid and smash an earthen pot filled with butter and curd and hung at a height.