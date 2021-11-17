'As If The Boat Is In Air': This Stunning Pic Of A River In Meghalaya Is Viral

The water of River Umngot is so clean that one can see the river floor.

The Jal Shakti Ministry has shared an incredible image of a boat floating on a river in Meghalaya that is currently going viral on Twitter. The water of the river is so clean and transparent that the greenery and boulders at the bottom are clearly visible, and the boat appears to be flying mid-air instead of floating on water. According to the tweet, the pic features Meghalaya's River Umngot. The Ministry thanked the people of the state for keeping their rivers clean.

River Umngot is located at a distance of about a 100 km from Meghalaya capital Shillong. The Jal Shakti Ministry said it is "one of the cleanest rivers in the world".

"Wish all our rivers were as clean. Hats off to the people of Meghalaya," the Ministry wrote.

The image shows the boat carrying five people, including the one rowing it. It has got more than 19,000 likes and over 3,000 retweets since being shared on Tuesday morning.

One of the cleanest rivers in the world. It is in India. River Umngot, 100 Kms from Shillong, in Meghalaya state. It seems as if the boat is in air; water is so clean and transparent. Wish all our rivers were as clean. Hats off to the people of Meghalaya. pic.twitter.com/pvVsSdrGQE — Ministry of Jal Shakti ???????? #AmritMahotsav (@MoJSDoWRRDGR) November 16, 2021

While some were stunned after seeing the image, many rued that now that a large number of people knew about the Umngot river, they would rush to pollute it as well.

Unbelievable sir. ???????????????? — Dr. Uday Roman (@DrUdayRoman) November 16, 2021

Picture dikhaya kyu bhai ab jake sb gnda krega — bihari_blogger (@rakulxdy) November 16, 2021

A person asked, “When will the Yamuna river be like this?”

When will Jamuna be like this? — virender thapar (@Thapar77Thapar) November 16, 2021

One user said that the river was clean because of the low population density.

This is all due to low density of population, unreachable high mountains. — Manoj Jha (@Jha__Manoj) November 16, 2021

Another claimed that most rivers in “Arunachal Pradesh are as clear.”

Go to miyao in arunachal the rivers are as clear — kay kay (@villageoldman) November 16, 2021

This person thought that the “image is photoshopped.”

I think this is a photo shopped image. Would be glad to be proven wrong though. — BharatBala (@BharatBala5) November 16, 2021

A major cause of river pollution in India is the discharge of city and industrial waste into them. The Delhi Jal Board recently had to deploy people to sprinkle water in the Yamuna river to keep the filthy froth away from banks during Chhath Puja.