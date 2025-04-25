"It's Not About...": Reddit Post Explaining Why Men Prefer Having Daughters Goes Viral

A heartwarming Reddit post explaining why men prefer having daughters has gone viral, leaving social media users emotional. In the post, the user who goes by PuzzleheadedChest179 on the platform shared that they asked around 50 male friends and classmates if they prefer a daughter or a son. "Almost all of them said the same thing: 'I want my first child to be a daughter,'" the Redditor wrote, adding that they didn't hesitate or have a second thought before answering. When asked the reason behind their decision, the user said that most of the men couldn't explain it.

"Some said, 'I want to treat her like a princess.' Others said, 'I just feel like I'd be softer with a daughter.' But none of them had a deeply thought-out answer and somehow, that made it even more real," the post read.

The Redditor then went on to explain the reason behind this. "It's not about having a perfect little girl or dressing her in pink. It's about the idea of raising someone with love, patience, and softness in a world that can be so harsh. It's about giving her the kind of care and attention maybe we didn't always get growing up or that we saw the women in our lives miss out on," they wrote.

"It's wanting to be her safe place. Her biggest fan. Her first example of what love and respect look like. We might not always have the words for it... but the feeling? It's deep. And honestly, kind of beautiful," the user concluded.

Since being shared, the post has prompted a wave of emotional reactions.

"You're likely to see too much of yourself in your son and when you see them repeating the same mistakes you made....the frustration is going to be crazy," one user wrote.

"Daughters bring out the soft side in men that's usually hidden. It's like they unlock a gentler version of their dad without even trying..You rarely see dads doing cute stuff with their sons, but when a daughter tells her dad it's makeover time..he's sitting there with glitter on his face, no questions asked..haha. That's the kind of bond we all dream of," explained another.

"Men were never much close to their father compared to their mom, so they feel having a son will repeat dynamics between him and his father, whereas having a daughter will give more closer bond which is nurturing like mother and son," commented a third user.

"My understanding is men in our society aren't showered enough love and shouldered with burden and responsibilities. Therefore, they need a daughter for validation, unconditional love and respect," wrote another.