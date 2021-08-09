ITBP Inspector Kamlesh Kumar Salutes Officer Daughter In Heartwarming Pic

Indo-Tibetan Border Police Inspector Kamlesh Kumar salutes his daughter, Diksha.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police Inspector Kamlesh Kumar was a proud father yesterday as he raised his hand to salute his daughter Diksha. On Sunday, Diksha became one of the two women officers to join Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) as Assistant Commandant for the first time. The ITBP started the appointment of woman combat officers as company commanders through UPSC exams in 2016, according to news agency ANI.

Photos taken after the Passing Out Parade and attestation ceremony at ITBP Academy, Mussoorie, show Inspector Kamlesh Kumar saluting his officer daughter, the smile on his face revealing his obvious pride.

"Saluting the daughter with pride... Diksha joined ITBP as Assistant Commandant. His father Insp/CM Kamlesh Kumar of ITBP salutes her after the Passing Out Parade and attestation ceremony at ITBP Academy, Mussoorie today," the official Twitter account of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police wrote while sharing pictures of the heartwarming moment.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was the chief guest at the Passing Out Parade. According to PTI, Mr Dhami, along with ITBP director general S S Deswal, put the ranks of Assistant Commandant, the entry-level officer rank in the paramilitary, on the shoulders of the two women officers -- Prakriti and Diksha -- after the passing out parade and attestation ceremony where they took oath to serve the country.

While Diksha is the daughter of serving Inspector Kamlesh Kumar in the ITBP, Prakriti is an electrical engineer.

Speaking to ANI, Diksha said her father had always motivated her. "My father is my role model, he always motivated me," she was quoted as saying by the news agency.

During the event, ITBP released the first-ever book on its history titled 'History of ITBP'. The book has been published in view of making a reference volume for factual history and knowledge of the force to officers and its troops. The paramilitary force said the book will also be useful for administrative and training purposes for in-depth details as the official history of the force.