ISRO's LVM3-M6 Mission: Here's How To Watch Liftoff From Sriharikota On December 24

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch its LVM3-M6/BlueBird Block-2 Mission on Wednesday (Dec 24) at 8:54 am (IST) from the Second Launch Pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC SHAR), Sriharikota.

This mission marks a significant milestone in the space programme of India, carrying the BlueBird-6 communication satellite of US-based AST SpaceMobile into orbit. This mission marks the 6th operational flight of LVM3. To witness the launch from the View Gallery, public registration is now open.

As per the Indian space agency, it will also be the heaviest payload to be launched by LVM3 from Indian soil. "The satellite is part of a next generation of BlueBird Block-2 communication satellites, designed to provide space-based cellular broadband connectivity directly to standard mobile smartphones," ISRO said.

Follow These Steps To Register

Eligibility: Indian citizens only

Registration: Free and on a first-come, first-served basis

Required Documents: Valid government ID (Voter's ID, Driving Licence, etc.), mobile number and email ID

Timing: Reach the Launch View Gallery between 5:30 am and 8:15 am (entry closes 30 minutes before launch)

Step 1

Open this link: https://lvg.shar.gov.in/VSCREGISTRATION/registerwithemailsave.jsp

Step 2

Enter your e-mail address for verification. Enter the submit button after entering the Captcha.

Step 3

Enter the number of people visiting there for the launch. Also mention the mode of travel, including the vehicle number if travelling by personal car.

Meet #LVM3M6

ISRO's operational heavy-lift launch vehicle with a proven record of reliable missions. Ready to deliver BlueBird Block-2 to Low Earth Orbit.



Launch on 24 Dec 2025 at 08:54 IST.



Youtube Livestreaming link: https://t.co/FMYCs31L3j

🗓️ 24 Dec 2025 | 🕗 08:24 IST… pic.twitter.com/K85ef7aNqY — ISRO (@isro) December 22, 2025

Step 4

The form is for the primary visitor's information. In this step, one is supposed to enter their age, name and details of their identity card. Also, select a gender.

Step 5

Enter the primary visitor's contact details, including mobile number, address and PIN Code.

Step 6

Read and accept the terms and conditions.

Step 7

Enter the Captcha to verify the process and press submit.

ISRO informed that the registration ID will be generated after completing the five-step registration process and then enter all the data using 'Click here for Print' button on the main page within three hours. "Otherwise, the number of seats blocked will be cancelled automatically by the system, and the primary visitor will only be allowed for viewing the Launch from Sriharikota."

Those who are interested in witnessing India's prowess in space can watch the live streaming on ISRO's official website and YouTube channel.