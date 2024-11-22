Influencer Sheds 11 Kg While Enjoying Daily Desserts, Shares Weight Loss Secrets

In today's fast-paced world, where work-life imbalance has led to widespread health issues, an Instagram influencer's recent post is going viral. Isabelle Morris, who describes herself as a personal trainer and nutritionist on her Instagram bio, regularly shares insights into her weight transformation journey. A few months ago, she revealed the practical weight loss tips that helped her shed 11 kilos.
More interestingly, Isabelle wrote in the post that she had not to remove sweets from her plate; she mentioned that she had desserts daily.
Watch the video here:
"Note that this is a full 15 months and 11.33 kg difference!! I went through an initial fat loss phase for 6-8 months, then reverse dieted and hung at maintenance for another 6 months, and then went into another fat loss phase for about 4 months. The secret—slow & steady," she wrote in the post before writing the complete tips.
Further, she mentioned 5 points that she used in the weight loss journey.
- High Volume & High Protein: A calorie deficit is key for a fat loss phase, BUT that doesn't mean eating less!
- Strength Training: Strength training is essential during a fat loss phase for holding onto muscle and actually targeting fat loss (rather than just weight loss).
- Steps & Cardio: I have an 8k-10k step goal, which I hit daily! I also added in 2-4x cardio per week (20-30 min jogs or biking sessions), which helped a lot with my goals!
- No Restrictions: I have dessert every night and go out every weekend—this stays the same whether I'm in a cut or bulk or neither! You just have to incorporate it in your tracking.
- Consistency and patience: the most important thing. It's critical to stick with it to make results long-term. I aimed for 5 lbs per week realistic fat loss on average!! 5 lbs per week realistic fat loss on average.
