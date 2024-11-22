Influencer Sheds 11 Kg While Enjoying Daily Desserts, Shares Weight Loss Secrets

In today's fast-paced world, where work-life imbalance has led to widespread health issues, an Instagram influencer's recent post is going viral. Isabelle Morris, who describes herself as a personal trainer and nutritionist on her Instagram bio, regularly shares insights into her weight transformation journey. A few months ago, she revealed the practical weight loss tips that helped her shed 11 kilos.

More interestingly, Isabelle wrote in the post that she had not to remove sweets from her plate; she mentioned that she had desserts daily.



"Note that this is a full 15 months and 11.33 kg difference!! I went through an initial fat loss phase for 6-8 months, then reverse dieted and hung at maintenance for another 6 months, and then went into another fat loss phase for about 4 months. The secret—slow & steady," she wrote in the post before writing the complete tips.

Further, she mentioned 5 points that she used in the weight loss journey.