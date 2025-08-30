'Is This Reasonable?' Bengaluru Man Reacts To Rs 1.85 Lakh Pre-Nursery Fee

A Reddit user's post highlighting the steep school fees in Bengaluru has sparked heated discussion online about the state of India's education system. The user revealed that the yearly pre-nursery class fee for a toddler could cost approximately Rs 1.85 lakh, according to the estimate provided by one of the schools.

"Is this reasonable for a toddler to be charged for pre-school in Bangalore? What are your thoughts and what would be a reasonable cost for pre-school?" wrote the user in the r/bangalore subreddit.

"I don't understand can you guys help me to get this right what is right and is it worth it?"

The estimate shared by the school included a registration fee of Rs 5,000 as well as consumables amounting to Rs 28,240, split into two instalments. The fee for the June to November period was quoted as Rs 91,200, with the remaining sum being Rs 60,800.

"There should be a limit, if you can't cap that, it is inefficient governance and those are only for rich. 1L should be the maximum price cap and anything beyond shouldn't be allowed," the OP stated.

NDTV has not independently verified the claims.

'Education becoming unaffordable'

As the post went viral, garnering over 1,500 upvotes and hundreds of comments, social media users said such 'predatory' school fees had become the norm.

"I spent less on my entire education than what people now pay for a year of kindergarten," said one user while another added: "My sister paid like 4-5L for my niece so I think this is justified I guess, but tbh education is becoming unaffordable in Bangalore."

A third commented: "These predatory prices exist because there is someone insecure and willing to pay that much. Looks around... kids go to normal pre-schools and are learning just fine."

A fourth said: "In my opinion, this is too damn expensive. I don't know what magical ABCs and 123s they are teaching that they are charging 2L for pre-school. And this number is going to increase when your kid goes to higher grades."

Last month, a Google-employed couple revealed that they were spending Rs 11.2 lakh annually on school fees for their single child.