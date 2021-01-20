IPS Officer Krishna Prakash Makes It To World Book Of Records For This Achievement

IPS officer Krishna Prakash is now part of the World Book of Records.

IPS officer Krishna Prakash has made it to the World Book of Records for being the first Indian Government Servant, Civil Servant and Uniformed Services Officer, including Armed Forces and Para Military Forces, to earn the Iron Man title.

In 2017, Mr Prakash had completed the Ironman Triathlon - widely considered one of the most difficult one-day sporting events in the world. The triathlon participants are required to complete a 3.8 kilometre swim, a 180.2 kilometre-long bicycle ride, and a 42.2 kilometre run - all within a set time frame of 16 to 17 hours.

This morning, Mr Prakash, Commissioner of Police - Pimpri Chinchwad, announced on Twitter that he had made it to the World Book of Records. He shared three photographs which show him being awarded a certificate for being the first Indian Government Servant, Civil Servant and Uniformed Services Officer to complete the Ironman Triathlon.

Honoured to become a part of 'World Book of Record Holders' for being the first Indian Government Servant, Civil Servant and Uniformed Services Officer including Armed Forces and Para Military Forces to earn the Iron Man title! ????????????????

Jai Hind ????????????#IronMan#WednesdayMotivationpic.twitter.com/ytk7MvxPRv — Krishna Prakash (@Krishnapips) January 20, 2021

The comments section of his post has been filled with praise and congratulatory messaages.

"Congratulations sir ... super happy and excited for your success...it's your time too shine ... nobody deserves it more!!" wrote actor Suniel Shetty.

"Congratulations KP. Proud of you," said IPS Sanjay Kumar.

According to its website, World Book of Records is one of the leading organisations in international certification. The organisation catalogues and verifies world records from across the world.

Actor Milind Soman, IPS officer Ravinderkumar Singhal and former Indian national champion Kaustubh Radhkar are some of the other Indians who have completed the immensely difficult triathlon.