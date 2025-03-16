Jenna Ortega On Her Role In MCU's <i>Iron Man 3</i>: "They Even Took My Name Away"

Actress Jenna Ortega recently opened up about her brief appearance in the Marvel film Iron Man 3, which starred Robert Downey Jr in the lead role.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Wednesday actress discussed her uncredited role in the 2013 film when a reporter expressed hope that she might one day join the MCU.

She recalled, "I did it once. It was one of the first jobs I ever did. They took all my lines out. I'm in Iron Man 3 for a quick second. I take up the frame, I have one leg and I'm the vice president's daughter."

Actor Paul Rudd, who was also part of the interview, chimed in, expressing hope that Ortega could return to the MCU in the future. "Marvel is very good at laying those breadcrumbs, and so it might very well be that you come back. They should be so lucky to have Jenna Ortega in their franchise," Rudd said.

However, Ortega wasn't as certain. "They even took my name away. I count that, then I move on," she responded.

Iron Man 3 went on to become a massive success, grossing over $1.2 billion globally, which is roughly the same as the first two Iron Man films combined.

The film featured Robert Downey Jr., Guy Pearce, Ben Kingsley, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Don Cheadle in key roles. The story follows Tony Stark, a billionaire genius, who is stranded in a small mountain town after facing a fake terrorist known as the Mandarin.

On the work front, Jenna went on to star in several successful Hollywood projects, including You, The Fallout, Wednesday, Beetlejuice and X.

Looking ahead, Jenna will be seen in the second season of Wednesday on Netflix, where she will share the screen with Lady Gaga in a significant role.

She is also set to star in The Weeknd's debut feature Hurry Up Tomorrow.

Other potential roles in the works include a remake of Single White Female, The Gallerist alongside Natalie Portman, and an untitled J.J. Abrams project.