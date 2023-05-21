IPL 2023: Swiggy Sends Little Girl Hampers Filled With Yellow-Coloured Goodies. Here's Why

Swiggy's sweet gesture was met with varied reactions on Twitter.

Cricket is the most popular sport in India, and its global popularity has grown by leaps and bounds over the years. Currently, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is on, and people are hooked as always and rooting for their favourite teams. The kids these days are also just as passionate about the game, and among them is a little girl who collects all things yellow at home before every Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match to help them win.

Taking to Twitter, the little girl's aunt, Bhawana shared that her niece collects all her yellow things and sits in front of the television every time CSK is on the field. Ms Bhawana revealed that her niece believes this action will lead the team to victory.

"Apparently my little niece collects all yellow items at home before every chennai match thinking this will help them win," she wrote in the tweet and shared a photo of the little girl surrounded by little yellow knick-knacks while watching one of CSK's matches.

Take a look at the post below:

Apparently my little niece collects all yellow items at home before every chennai match thinking this will help them win🤦‍♀️. pic.twitter.com/Mb0o0K7pDy — Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) May 19, 2023

Ms Bhawana's tweet caught the attention of thousands of internet users. The post was showered with lots of comments and admiration. Swiggy Instamart also took note of the little girl and decided to appreciate her gesture in kind. They sent her huge hampers filled with all food items with yellow packaging.

"Sent this cutie some more yellow-coloured items available on our app," Swiggy Instamart wrote on Twitter.

Sent this cutie some more yellow coloured items available on our app ❤️ https://t.co/S9ZGh0Zp3epic.twitter.com/7REDhOLZB3 — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) May 20, 2023

Swiggy's sweet gesture was met with varied reactions on the micro-blogging site. While some users eyed the packets of Maggi in the hamper, others, especially RCB fans, urged for some Red Lays.

"The real reason why CSK was able to take the flight to victory!" wrote one user. "hey

@SwiggyInstamart admin pls send some pink-coloured items plus thoda sa hope for RR fans," said another.

A third user commented, "This is marketing on another level," while a fourth added, "That smile is so genuine and wholesome. Hope all of her Yellows would make CSK win this year."

Swiggy Instamart's post has accumulated more than 8,000 likes.

