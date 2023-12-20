''iPhone 15, Macbook'': Little Girl's ''Expensive'' Christmas Wish List Divides Internet

The Christmas wish list had come from Project Santa, run by the United States Postal Service.

With December 25 just around the corner, everyone is excited about Christmas. It is a joyful occasion marked by get-togethers, gifts, and social gatherings. Children are the most excited about the festival because of its magical and whimsical elements such as Santa Claus, reindeer, and the idea of wishes coming true. Every year, children all over the world draw up their Christmas gift wish lists and wait for Santa to come to their house and bring them the latest toy or gadget they've seen.

Recently, a Reddit user shared a photo of a little girl's ''expensive'' and ''extravagant'' wish list that left the internet shocked. Notably, the Christmas wish list had come from Project Santa, run by the United States Postal Service. In the letter, the girl demanded a long list of pricey electronic items, such as iPhone 15 Pro Max, Airpods Pro, Airpods Max, iPad Pro, a Drawing projector, a Polaroid camera, and a Macbook.

"My girlfriend was looking through these wanting to send a gift to some kid and I assumed these letters that get posted in here are families that can't afford to get the kids something so they use this so their Christmas doesn't suck," the Reddit user wrote.

"I'd say 90% of these kids are expecting $500+ gifts and my girlfriend can't afford to send something like that and I assume 90% of the population can't either. I feel like if I [were] asking for help I'd ask for something reasonable there's no way all these PS5s, iPhones/ iPads, and Jordans are being bought and sent out. How do these parents not get their kids to write something reasonable so they aren't super disappointed when they don't get $500-$2000 of electronics?" the post read further.

See the full post here:

The post received a lot of mixed reactions, with some people expressing shock and saying that children are too spoilt nowadays. Others called it ''unreasonable and infuriating,'' commenting on how children are no longer interested in toys these days. However, many also pointed out that kids still believe that Santa Claus is real and gives them gifts, and not their parents.

One user wrote, ''On one hand. I'm mildly infuriated. On the other hand. I used to circle every toy I wanted in the Christmas edition Sears catalog. This could easily be said about me at that age.'' Another said, ''My parents told me don't be greedy when making out the Santa list.''

A third wrote, ''Yeah, this is a WISHLIST from kids who believe in Santa. I can't imagine these kids are going "well, the economy is rough right now, I don't think I should drain Santa's available financial resources.''

A fourth added, ''Depending on the age, it's not really that bad. I really believed in santa and listed everything I wanted. Literally. A pony, the entire winter collection for barbie, a new computer, newest bike I saw at the mall and so on. I thought Santa would be able to make atleast some of them for me, so why hold back?''