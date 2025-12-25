As AQI Turns 'Very Poor', Santa Rides Namo Bharat To Pitch Public Transport

As toxic smog hung over large parts of Delhi-NCR on Christmas Day, commuters at Namo Bharat stations were greeted by an unusual sight: Santa Claus boarding trains to hand out chocolates, pose for selfies, and make a timely appeal-leave the car behind and take public transport.

The festive surprise was part of a two-day awareness drive by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), rolled out across key stations including Anand Vihar and Ghaziabad as air quality across the region remained stubbornly poor.

For a brief window, the usual rush-hour urgency gave way to smiles. Stations were decked out with Christmas trees and lights, while children gathered around Santa inside the coaches. Commuters paused mid-journey for photos, and festive chatter echoed through the trains, offering a rare break from the daily grind.

Festive Cheer With A Serious Message

Behind the red suit and white beard was a sobering reminder. As Santa moved through the Namo Bharat trains, passengers were thanked for choosing mass transit and reminded that every public transport trip helps reduce vehicular emissions-one of the primary drivers of the region's pollution crisis.

The outreach comes as the focus on vehicular pollution intensifies. A recent study by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) flagged that traffic emissions have overtaken seasonal factors like stubble burning and road dust in driving Delhi's toxic air. The report points to rising levels of PM 2.5, nitrogen dioxide, and carbon monoxide linked to daily commuting. Simply put, even when farm fires are low, the city continues to choke because of the sheer volume of vehicles on its roads.

Santa Takes The Message To The Streets

The campaign extended beyond the platforms. Santa was also spotted at busy intersections in Anand Vihar, Ghaziabad, Sahibabad, and Muradnagar, stopping motorists to hand out chocolates and make a direct pitch for cleaner commuting choices.The sight was hard to ignore. Drivers slowed down, and pedestrians gathered as conversations about pollution and travel habits played out at traffic signals-places where environmental messaging rarely breaks through.

Pollution Remains In The 'Very Poor' Zone

The festive outreach unfolded against a grim backdrop. Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the "poor" to "very poor" categories on Christmas night. Anand Vihar recorded the worst air at 337, followed by Jahangirpuri at 317 and Bawana at 316.

With vehicular emissions under heavy scrutiny, the Christmas drive aimed to link everyday travel decisions to the city's air quality through positive engagement rather than fines or lectures.