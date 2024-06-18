International Yoga Day: Origin Of The Practice

The day aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practising yoga.

The International Yoga Day will be observed across the world on June 21. It aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practising yoga, a physical, mental and spiritual practice. The day is dedicated to the inner and outer well-being of the human body and people across the world practice yoga in groups.

Yoga comes from the Sanskrit term Yuja, which means "to join or to unite" and represents the unity of the body and the mind.

Origin

It is thought that yoga was practised from the very beginning of civilisation. Yoga as a science began thousands of years ago, long before any religions or belief systems came into being.

Lord Shiva is regarded as the first yogi, or Adiyogi, and the first guru, or Adi Guru, in yogic mythology. Adiyogi imparted his extensive wisdom to the Saptarishis, or "seven sages," on the shores of Lake Kantisarovar in the Himalayas, thousands of years ago. This powerful yogic science was brought to many regions of the world by the sages, including Asia, the Middle East, Northern Africa, and South America. It's interesting to note that contemporary researchers have observed and marvelled at the striking similarities between ancient cultures across the world, as per the Ministry of Ayush.

The yogic discipline, however, reached its ultimate expression in India. The core principle of this culture is yogic living, which was established by Agastya, the Saptarishi who traversed the Indian subcontinent.

International Yoga Day 2024

The theme of International Yoga Day this year is "Yoga for Self and Society". It will focus on how the practice not only improves societal well-being in addition to individual health. It emphasises how individual and collective health are intertwined and presents yoga as a means of fostering both personal development and social progress.