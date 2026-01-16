International Student Shares Breakdown Of Living Expenses In Germany: 'Rethink Your Budget'

An international student working in Germany recently shared a detailed living expense breakdown on Instagram to advise newcomers. In a post titled "Reality of Life in Germany," the man stated that people should choose Germany over the United States if they wanted to prioritise long-term stability over the traditional "American Dream".

"You work full-time, earn a decent salary, pay your taxes like a responsible citizen... and somehow you're left with €150-200 at the end of the month," the user named Meesum Abbas wrote.

Abbas cited the example of a person earning 30,000 euros monthly, considered an average pay in Germany. After taxes and deductions, the net pay would be around 2,100 euros, with the majority of it instantly going towards rent (800-1,200 euros). Add in monthly groceries (250-350 euros), transport (150-250 euros), utilities (150-200 euros) and phone (20-40 euros) and the total expenses leave little room for savings.

"If you're coming here expecting to save half your salary, rethink your budget. If you're coming for quality of life, affordable education, and long-term stability? You're in the right place," he said.

Abbas highlighted that in return for the high taxes, German residents received healthcare, unemployment insurance and pension contributions. Additionally, the job security was better owing to strong labour laws. He said living in Germany won't make you rich quickly, but it won't make you bankrupt either from the medical bills.

"This isn't a complaint, it's reality. Germany offers security over opportunity. You trade the "American dream" for the "German stability". Neither is wrong, they are just different," said Abbas.

Check The Viral Post Here:

'Right Financial Balance'

As the post gained traction, the majority of social media users stated that although parts of Germany were expensive, most people could afford it by trimming their expenses.

"If that's your life, it's not the right financial balance. You shouldn't own a car alone with this salary or live with 1200 euros rent for one person," said one user, while another added: "Why have an apartment which costs 1200 euros and so on. If you could do better off in India, why leave?"

A third commented: "Use public transport. Some of us with higher net salaries do the same. There's no shame - it's actually a smarter and more comfortable choice!"