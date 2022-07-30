International Friendship Day 2022: Date, History And Importance Of The Day

Th day was recognised by the United Nations General Assembly in 2011.

From making every journey worth remembering to being willing to lend an ear when we need the most, friends hold a significant place in our lives. To celebrate this bond of friendship, July 30 is observed as International Friendship Day.

A friend is the one who can make even a tough task seem easier. Friends have a special ability to turn a boring event into a rollercoaster ride with the fun they bring along. They keep our secrets while also extending support in difficult times. Friends often familiarise us with the power of sharing and caring for each other.

History

International Friendship Day was recognised by the United Nations General Assembly in 2011. The idea behind the day is that friendship between people, countries, individuals, and cultures can inspire peace efforts and help bridge the gap between communities.

The resolution highlights that young people must be involved as future leaders in community activities and in promoting respect and understanding for diversity internationally.

With the celebration of this day, the UN aims to encourage governments, international organisations, and civil society groups to conduct activities and events.

Significance

According to the UN, we continue to face issues such as poverty, human rights abuses, and others that undermine security, development, social harmony, and peace among the people. By celebrating International Friendship Day, we must aim to establish strong ties of trust with each to ensure that we together eradicate all those factors that threaten a peaceful future.