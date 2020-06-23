Influencer Reveals The Truth Behind Her Perfect Instagram Photos

Rianne Meijer shares unedited photos to show the difference between Instagram vs reality.

Not everything you see on the Internet is true - sometimes it requires clever manipulation to take a photograph from ordinary to picture-perfect. That is exactly what one Instagram influencer wants to explain by sharing side-by-side comparisons of Instagram vs reality.

Rianne Meijer is an Amsterdam-based Instagrammer who shares unfiltered and unedited photos of herself alongside enhanced versions to explain that not everything on social media is realistic.

In the day and age where Instagram has become the hub of dreamy-looking snaps, the 26-year-old has earned a following of over 6 lakh by filling her feed with candid shots. Her posts reveal that clever lighting and the right angles have a big role to play in the glamorous pictures that influencers post on the photo and video-sharing platform.

"I want to show that photos people see on Instagram, especially from influencers, aren't ever really real," Ms Meijer said in a 2019 interview with Insider.

"I feel like I've found my voice through this project, and I want to keep building a community around this that builds on the positive message," she said.

In some posts, her chiselled jawline gives way to a double chin. In others, she shows the dramatic difference that adjusting her pose or camera angle can make.

"Sharing my unflattering pictures with you guys has helped me love myself so much," Ms Meijer wrote in a post, according to Daily Mail. "In contrast to what most people think about social media, these platforms actually helped me love every corner and every shape of me."

Over the past few years, there have been innumerable instances of influencers being criticised for misleading their followers with edited and over-filtered pictures that are in contrast to reality. Last year, an Instagrammer was called out for Photoshopping her pictures after eagle-eyed netizens noticed one strangely-consistent detail in all of her photographs. Before that, another Instagram model admitted to sharing heavily altered pictures after massive backlash.