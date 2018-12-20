Instagram Model, Trolled For Fake Pics, Admits To Photoshop

Netizens noticed a white line around Johanna Olsson's head.

A Sweden-born Instagram influencer has come under fire for posting obviously altered pictures on the photo sharing platform. 28-year-old Johanna Olsson visited Paris a few months ago on an all-expenses paid trip, reports the Mirror. However, pictures from her Paris trip led to more than just a few raised eyebrows. This is because it was obvious, even to a casual observer, that the pictures were heavily Photoshopped, with some even showing Johanna superimposed on picturesque backgrounds of Paris.

One picture appears to show her 'floating' on a bridge on the River Seine, thanks to a bad superimposition job.

Another shows her in an outdoor restaurant, with a white line clearly visible around her head and an umbrella missing in the background.

The pics led to a lot of trolling. "Aww man the Photoshop embarrassment," wrote one commenter. "This ain't photoshopped she's just sitting in front of a green screen," said another.

The London-based Instagram model made a public statement to her 5 lakh followers after being called out for the editing, reports Fox News. Using the Instagram stories feature, she wrote: "I wanted to talk a little bit about the pictures I posted in Paris. So I did one picture, shot it and didn't think it looked that nice... so I took a different background and put the background into it. And when I put it up, nobody noticed, so I thought, this is good."

"I admit it wasn't my finest Photoshop skills. Now in Sweden this thing has gone crazy and TV shows want me to come on and talk about my 'fake travelling'," she added.

This isn't the first time Instagram pics have landed influencers in a soup. Last year, travel blogger Amelia Liana was trolled for heavily editing her pics.