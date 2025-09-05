Indian Woman Reveals Monthly Grocery Bill For Vegetarian Family In US, It's More Than Expected

An Indian woman named Shivee, living in San Francisco, has gone viral after sharing her monthly grocery expenses as a vegetarian family of four. In a video posted on Instagram, she detailed how her family spent approximately $935 on groceries in August. Shivee explained that she prepares nearly all meals at home, including packed lunches for herself and her daughters, which keeps their food delivery bills under $50.

She shared that her grocery shopping took place mainly at Indian grocery stores, Costco, Safeway, Trader Joe's, and the local farmer's market. The expenses included $225 at Indian grocery stores, $154 for a one-time online order from Costco, $351 at Safeway and Trader Joe's, and about $120 at the farmer's market. She added a 10% estimate for miscellaneous items to reach the total.

She captioned the post as, "Monthly grocery as a vegetarian family of 4 in San Francisco".

The video captured wide attention, sparking conversations about grocery costs in the US. Many viewers compared Shivee's spending to their own budgets, with some praising her for managing affordable grocery expenses while others noted that their bills were higher when including dining out.

"Really enjoying your posts. We are a vegetarian family of four, and I use Sprouts and Aldi for good produce at reasonable prices," commented a user.

"Pretty similar to what we spend monthly on our groceries in Sacramento. Trader Joe's has helped keep our fresh produce budget under check - good quality at cheaper prices compared to Safeway & Whole Foods," wrote another user.

"It's much less, I would say, if you guys are eating at home the entire month. We end up spending around 1500 every month along with eating out here and there," commented a third user.