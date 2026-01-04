Indian Woman Shares Fear-Free Late-Night Walk In Singapore, Video Goes Viral

An Indian woman living abroad has sparked online discussion after sharing a simple late-night moment that felt very different from what she was used to back home. Her video showed how personal safety can change everyday experiences, even something as ordinary as walking alone at night.

Kritika Jain, an Indian woman living in Singapore, shared a video on Instagram showing herself walking alone on an empty road at 3 am. The clip captured quiet streets, a peaceful atmosphere, and Jain calmly heading home without any visible fear.

In her post, Jain described the impact this experience had on her. She said that in Singapore, she was able to walk home alone at 3 am. without fear or hesitation, and she didn't feel the need to look back. She also clarified that she couldn't imagine going out alone so late at night in India.

According to Jain, walking alone at night is common in Singapore and isn't seen as a privilege, rather, it's a natural part of everyday life. She explained that this sense of security is deeply important to her and she never takes it for granted. According to her, Singapore's love for the city isn't due to its sights or tall buildings, but rather due to its safe environment.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users gave mixed reactions to the post. One user commented, "The 1 month I lived there really spoiled me. Such a wonderful place. Costly, but the civic sense people have there is amazing."

Another user noted, "It's True. I Use to go to the hospital in midnights for the emergency fever…Singapore is completely safe at night what I felt."