Indian Woman In Australia Shares 5 Everyday Things That Surprised Her

Australia can feel very different from India in everyday life, and an Indian woman living there has shared five things that surprised her. A woman named Disha Shah said these things are completely normal in Australia but came as a genuine shock to her as an Indian.

One of the biggest differences she noticed was the early closing time of shops. Shah wrote, "You're walking through the CBD, minding your own business, and suddenly there's a police officer riding a horse."

She added that it is completely normal there but still shocks her every time.

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She highlighted another distinct difference: people there address each other by their first names. According to Shah, honorifics like ma'am, sir, aunty, or uncle are generally not used. She wrote, "Your boss is Sarah. Your teacher is James. Your doctor is Michael. Everyone is on a first-name basis!"

Shah also observed that people leave for home on time once their workday ends. She mentioned, "Staying back late isn't seen as a badge of honour. People value their personal time, family, and weekends. Work-life balance is genuinely a priority here."

Shah's list also included Australia's public parks and the amenities they offer. She praised the free BBQ facilities, clean public restrooms, walking tracks, playgrounds, and picnic spots, noting that many of these facilities are free and well-maintained.

Social Media Reaction

Her post prompted several reactions from users in the comments.

One user commented, "I love Australia."

Another user noted, "Welcome to the island."

"Most livable country," added a third user.