Indian Man's Quick Action Saves Tourist On Slippery Hill In Nepal, Wins Hearts

A heartwarming moment on a muddy hillside in Nepal has captured the internet's attention after an Indian vlogger helped a foreign tourist who had slipped while riding a scooter.

The incident, recorded and shared on Instagram by Animesh Kumar, shows the tourist sitting beside his fallen scooter on a narrow, slippery track surrounded by thick greenery. His phone lies on the ground nearby as he struggles to regain his balance. Kumar, along with a few others at the spot, can be seen lifting the scooter and helping the tourist get back on track safely.

Watch video here:

In the final part of the video, the tourist returned to his scooter and thanked the helpers, calling them "Nice saviours." Kumar shared the video with the caption "Unexpected rescue in Nepal."

Social Media Reaction

The video went viral and has been viewed 4.3 million times so far. Viewers in the comments section praised the vlogger and other helpers for their prompt response and compassionate behaviour.

One user commented, "Respect brother."

Another user noted, "Something similar happened to me in Sikkim, fell in the mud, got stuck. It was remote off-road patch. Then a bolero arrived with 4 people in it, they rushed into rescue, lifted the bike, pulled be out. Tied a rope and towed the bike out of the mud. Love to all the noble souls. No they won't just help foreigners. Indians get equal help when stuck."