Indian Student Shares France Education Costs, Internet Reacts To Rs 45 Lakh Breakdown

An Indian student, named Raine, recently shared their experience of studying in France, revealing the costs involved. The online users reacted to the breakdown of the expenses, with some saying that it's "way too much", while other praising her for sharing the details.

In the caption, she revealed the total cost:

University fees: Rs 32,00,000

Bank balance for visa: Rs 11,00,000

Visa and flight tickets: Rs 60,000

Forex card: Rs 80,000

Attestation and Apostille: Rs 6,000

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According to her, the total amount is around 45 lakh. She said she didn't spend money on a study abroad consultancy. But the actual amount could be higher, as users pointed out that she hasn't included living costs after arriving in France, including rent, food, transport, insurance, and more. "You forgot to add another Rs 44 lakhs for living cost," read one comment.

Watch the video here:

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Social Media Reaction

The post reached significant reach, with users asking related questions in the comment section. "Must be something related to Business studies, otherwise in France there is no fee for STEM courses. Did a master's in Food Biotechnology for a fee and pursuing a PhD with a good salary," one user wrote.

"Did you manage to get a job in France after studying, and what kind of salary can one expect?" another asked.

"Do you know anything about ICN business school? How is it for a Master's in finance? If you know anything, please let me know," asked a third user.

"Did you apply for private or public uni? Any recommendation?" asked another user.