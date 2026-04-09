US-Based Entrepreneur's "23 Suggestions" for Indians Living In America Spark Heated Debate

Razib Khan, the co-founder of a deep tech company, GenRAIT, sparked a heated debate online after sharing 23 suggestions for Indians living in the United States. The post, shared on X, quickly went viral, drawing attention for some controversial advice on identity and immigrant life. In his detailed thread, the Austin-based entrepreneur urged Indians moving to or living in the US to take a practical approach to integration, encouraging them to adapt to local cultural norms rather than confront them.

"The cultural elites are telling you this is a horrible oppressive country. that's fake. don't assimilate to that or people will hate you. a lot. A white woman named Elizabeth Williams can pull it off; you can't. you're here because you love it here. don't forget that," he wrote as point number nine.

He also warned against engaging in certain racial or political arguments that may not resonate with Americans. In one of the points he highlighted that immigrant communities often cluster together, but this can sometimes create friction with established populations.

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"Get on GLPs"

He also touched on lifestyle aspects, including fitness, pointing out what he described as common health issues among Indians. He even suggested that they "get on GLPs".

"Work on skinny-fat body-type that seems to be the norm among middle class indians. Get on GLPs or shift to high protein. ppl are shallow, sorry," he wrote as the 5th point.

Khan further argued that immigrants should be prepared for long-term cultural shifts, noting that future generations may not retain all traditions from their country of origin. At the same time, he described the US as a country that evolves and offers opportunities for newcomers willing to adapt.

suggestions for indians



1) don't make arguments about how we're on stolen land & white ppl r bad; works for native americans or black americans. doesn't work a for u



2) a free country, but just because something is legal doesn't mean ppl aren't going to be really annoyed — Razib Khan 🧬 ✍️ (@razibkhan) April 8, 2026

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Social Media Reaction

The post went viral with more than 170,000 views and hundreds of comments. His suggestions also sparked a heated debate, with users writing that they "don't need his advice". Supporters of the post called it realistic, with some users saying that immigrants should show gratitude and empathy. Others, including people of Indian origin born in the US, write, "No one needs your advice".

Many users questioned the tone of certain remarks, especially those related to physical traits and social behaviour.

"This is for people who are way too online. IRL in the two decades-ish that I've been here folks are generally open minded about all this. Adjustments one makes are no different than what one would as a guest/newcomer anywhere, even within India. Online its a different story," one user wrote.

"Even if this advice is followed, the hate is not going to stop. because it is systematically encouraged in X for political and engagement purposes. this hate is basically manufactured by a fringe group and they don't care," another user wrote.

"Good thread. As an Indian born here in 1979. I get annoyed with these new Indians. My parents had to assimilate. I wish the new ones would branch out from their communities," a third user further said.