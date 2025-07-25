"Twisted Sense Of Entitlement": Reddit User Slams Indians In US, Sparks Debate

A Reddit post criticising Indians living in the US has sparked a heated discussion online. In the post, titled 'Indians in the USA - harsh truth', the anonymous user called out the Indian diaspora in the United States, accusing them of making fun of their community, invading privacy and undermining other Indians for clout. "Many Indians in America operate with a twisted sense of entitlement - as if every other Indian owes them something just for existing," the Reddit user wrote in the now-viral post.

"Privacy? Forget it. When Indians meet other Indians, they turn into interrogators - digging into your personal life, family, job, income, relationships, even your grades. But it's not curiosity - it's data collection for self-gain, gossip, or sabotage," the original poster continued.

They further alleged that when in a mixed group, some "Indian men suddenly develop a superiority complex-at the expense of their own". "Instead of showing solidarity, they try to outshine fellow Indians just to impress non-Indians, especially white women. Their tactic? Undermine other Indians to appear more 'refined' or 'cool.' It's not just pathetic-it's destructive," the user added.

Take a look at the post below:

The Reddit post has struck a chord with social media users. While some agreed with the OP, others criticised the Reddiot, saying that they "are hanging out with the wrong set of people".

"I know what you are talking about. Indian men do that while in India as well. If you put a group of male friends together with a couple females in a social situation, they will try to undermine each other trying to impress the girls," one user wrote.

"I totally agree with this. Being here for a very long time I have seen this over and over. One time I was in a relationship with an American woman who was much older than me. The amount of stares and judgement I got from Indian men was annoying. I expected this from but it came from our own. Some even went to pass on various kind of comments and to tell how lucky I was to get a white woman who has "experience" and I should marry her immediately to secure green card," shared another.

However, one user said, "Embrace liberty and individuals as individuals. Stop with group identity, I guess."

"I think you need to change the friends or networking group," said another.