Indian Student's Rs 250 "5-Star" Chinese Canteen Meal Stuns Social Media

An Indian student recently shared a video giving a candid look at her university's canteen in China, challenging common stereotypes about Chinese food. She highlighted that, contrary to popular belief, Chinese cuisine is not just about insects and reptiles.

In the video, the student introduced viewers to the three-story canteen and explained the various food options available on each floor. She said the dishes there were so delicious that they could be included on any "5-star menu."

Watch Video Here:

She also mentioned that the canteen building also has a restaurant that serves more expensive dishes.

At the end of the video, the student showed off her meal, which cost only Rs 250. She also said that students receive tea and some other drinks for free.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users agreed with her opinion, while others said their own experiences in China were quite different.

One user commented, "Then what could be a private university facilities."

Another user noted, "Finally a long awaited Chinese food."

"Not me standing somewhere there in line, " added a third user.