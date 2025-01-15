Indian-Origin Founder Who Left Rs 14 Lakh Job To Study In Canada Shares "Sad Reality" Of Being Student In Foreign Land

Dev Mitra, an Indian entrepreneur based in Canada, recently opened up about his struggles as a student in a foreign land during a podcast with Vinamre Kasanaa. Mr Mitra is the founder and managing partner of a Canada-based business management consultancy. During the podcast, he spoke about his life in Canada, where he has been residing for the past six years. He revealed that he left his corporate job of Rs 14 lakh per annum to study and took up a job as a waiter to sustain himself in a foreign land.

"The sad reality of being a student studying abroad!" Mr Kasanaa wrote while sharing a snippet of his podcast.

Take a look below:

In the video, when Mr Kasanaa asked Mr Mitra about working as a waiter, the entrepreneur explained that he decided to leave his high-paying corporate job to shift to foreign land as a student. He then went on to talk about the struggles Indian students face while working and studying in Canada. He also spoke about the safety in the country and racism against Indians.

Mr Kasanaa shared the snippet from the podcast on Instagram a few days back. Since then, the video has accumulated more than 9,700 likes and over 196,000 views. In the comments section, several users expressed their awe.

"Bro this episode really hit home. Im a student abroad right now and everything u talked about - the struggles, sacrifices and blue-collar jobs - is my daily life. No one tells you how lonely and tiring it gets balancing work and studies while missing ur family back home. When u talked about parents silently sacrificing so much for us, I legit teared up. Its so real man. Sometimes I feel like giving up but this reminded me that im not alone and all this struggle has a purpose," commented one user.

Also Read | Indian Man's Russian Wife Harassed In Udaipur, Internet Calls For Action

"I left my software job in Bangalore, took a mortgage on my dad's only house and went abroad to study. Had to work in kitchens of restaurants, clean toilets, mop floors, wash dishes, cut meat and more. It humbled me like anything. Made me respect every job and the people who do it and the struggles they go through," wrote another.

"Great episode. Got to know about the struggles of students going to Canada and great point highlighting the fact how they do blue collar jobs just to get through their basic food and rent," expressed a third user. "I've lived in Canada, he's fairly right but I feel he lacks detailed understanding of how things work," said another.