Indian Man's Russian Wife Harassed In Udaipur, Internet Calls For Action

Popular YouTuber Mithilesh Backpaker recently shared an experience he encountered in Rajasthan's Udaipur, wherein a group of men harassed his Russian wife. The vlogger captured the incident on camera and later posted it online. In the video, he revealed that a group of men followed his wife Lisa and their two-year-old son during their visit to the City Palace in Udaipur. He also captured the moment his wife was harassed with comments like "6,000 INR?".

The YouTuber was recording a video when one man made a sexually-coloured remark directed at his wife. He immediately turned his camera to the eve-teaser and confronted him. He threatened to call the police even as the harasser kept denying that his remark was directed towards the Russian woman.

"6,000 INR kisko bolta, merko samajhta nahi kya? (Don't I understand whom you are saying 6,000 to?)" the YouTuber asked. "Kikso bola? Meri wife Russian hai toh tu ulta seedha comment dega? (My wife is Russian so you will say these nonsensical things?)" he added.

In the video, the YouTuber said that the men had been following him and his family around even before the "6,000 INR" comment triggered him. He claimed that the City Palace security, instead of assisting him, urged him to drop the matter and not call the police. He criticised India's security situation for women and the attitude of people.

"I was so angry. I was with my wife. How can people behave in this manner? It was very shocking and very shameful for me. My wife came to India... I wanted to promote Indian tourism, that India is so beautiful, so safe. And when something like this happens, what do I do?" he asked.

Also Read | Delhi CA Denies Rs 1,000 Raise To Maid, Internet Slams Her "Corporate Lesson"

The YouTuber shared the video earlier this month. Since then, the clip has gone viral and sparked outrage among social media users. "Definitely you should file a police complaint, such things should not be taken lightly, it is deep rooted in young indian minds, and should be punished," commented one user.

"Shame on us Shame on India. We just stand, watch and film without helping others. We are a failed society with inhumanity. Not only this case but there so many similar cases rising. I am really sorry for such misbehave Mithilesh bhai and everyone who faced such harassment. I hope one day things will change positively," said another.

"You should file a complaint against that boy. Ridiculous to see, how Indian youth trying to damage the picture of India in the eyes of foreigners," suggested a third user. "absolutely horrendous behaviour ....felt so bad," expressed another.