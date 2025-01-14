Delhi CA Denies Rs 1,000 Raise To Maid, Internet Slams Her "Corporate Lesson"

A chartered accountant from Delhi faced criticism for a LinkedIn post where she shared three professional insights she gained from her maid's resignation after she refused to increase her maid's salary to Rs 3,000 per month.

Neha Goel shared about her maid's resignation on LinkedIn and the three lessons she learned from it.

"My maid resigned yesterday. Why? Because we didn't want to give her a Rs 1,000 raise," she wrote.

Ms Goel shared that her maid delivered a sharp parting remark before leaving, saying, "Call me only when you're ready to pay me Rs. 3,000."

In a LinkedIn post, Ms Goel reflected extensively on the incident, highlighting three corporate lessons she learned from her maid's resignation: (1) Don't hesitate to ask for a raise, (2) Value your own efforts, and (3) Never settle for less.

Her post sparked a heated debate on LinkedIn. Some criticised it as exploitative, arguing that a salary of Rs. 3,000 is hardly unreasonable for domestic help in a city like Delhi. Others commended her for drawing meaningful lessons from the experience.

A screenshot of her post was also shared on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption: "Only on LinkedIn can someone say, "Exploiting and firing my maid taught me 3 corporate lessons. And I can teach them to you for more than Rs. 3,000.'"

"Only on LinkedIn dot com will you find such entitled people giving corporate lessons after exploiting their househelp to the extent of making them resign," read one comment under her LinkedIn post.

"Glad the maid walked out of bonded labour," the third user wrote.

"Hey man, how about you stop exploiting workers next time? That could be a corporate lesson for you," the fourth user commented.