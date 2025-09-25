Indian-Origin Father In Chicago Helps Deliver Baby Daughter In Car: "With A Foot On The Brake..."

Ashwin Avasarala, an Indian-origin man, emerged as a hero when he helped deliver his baby daughter, Aira, in their car on Michigan Avenue, PEOPLE reported. The birth happened on September 15 as they were rushing to the hospital, with Jasmine Kwong, his 41-year-old wife, experiencing intense contractions. "Aira was born on the Mag Mile, right by the Tribune Tower," Kwong told the media outlet. "You can't get more Chicago than that."

Kwong woke up around 5:00 am (local time) on September 15 with horrible cramping. Her doctor had warned that the baby might arrive quickly after the contraction pain started. However, another doctor told her to wait until "until they got intense".

Also Read | World's Oldest Woman's DNA Study Reveals Surprising Longevity Factors

So, they waited for some time, but the situation got worse. She told the media outlet that by 8:30 am (local time) she "was in so much pain and saw blood when using the restroom".

They were rushing to the hospital, which was apparently 15 minutes away. On the way, they dropped their toddler at daycare. They thought they had enough time to reach the hospital, but they were wrong as the baby decided to come right there in the car.

Also Read | US Woman Duct-Taped To Seat On American Airlines Flight After Assault On Crew Member

"Ashwin tried to calm me down along the way," Kwong recalls, "but I was in way too much pain. By the time we crossed the river, I felt that something was coming out for real this time."

Avasarala pulled the car over when he saw their baby's head coming out. "With a foot on the brake, he reached over and pulled the baby out," she says. "Then he put the car in park, put the hazards on, and called 911."

He parked the car and turned on the hazard lights. Police officers initially asked them to move, but quickly apologised and assisted once they realised the situation.

Paramedics arrived, cleaned the baby, suctioned her nose, and cut the umbilical cord before taking her to the hospital's NICU.

As per the outlet, the bay spent a day at the hospital's NICU with oxygen and IV support. They both were discharged from the hospital after three days.