Indian Man Warns Of Fuel Crisis In Bali Affecting Travel Plans: 'It Was Nightmare'

Amid the ongoing fuel crisis in Indonesia's Bali, an Indian traveller has issued a warning for those looking to travel to the popular tourist destination. In an Instagram video, Susheel Jain, founder of Shusheal Yoga, described the experience as a 'nightmare', adding that he almost missed his flight back to India because of the traffic jams triggered by the fuel shortage.

In the clip shared by Jain, long, serpentine queues of motorcycles and cars could be seen at fuel pumps, which led to traffic jams all around the island.

"Today I'm traveling back to India from Bali and I almost missed my flight. If you're in Bali or if you're traveling to Bali, you should know this, what is happening right now. It was a nightmare. I'll tell you why, look at this."

Jain advised the travellers to plan carefully before flying to Bali so that they do not get stuck.

"So currently there's a fuel crisis in Bali, as you can see a long queue of cars waiting for the petrol to be filled. I don't know if the situation is for now or it is going to stay for a few days, but if you're in Bali or if you are planning your trip to Bali in the next few days, be careful and plan your trip accordingly so that you don't get stuck and you have a good experience.

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What Is Happening In Indonesia?

After fuel deliveries were disrupted by a combination of technical problems, bad weather, and a surging demand, videos of long lines of vehicles queued up outside fuel stations went viral on social media. The resort island of Bali was particularly the worst-hit as people scrambled for panic-buying of fuel, fearing it was running out.

Officials, however, stressed that the shortages were caused by distribution problems rather than the lack of supplies amid the ongoing turmoil in the global energy markets.

“This is purely a distribution issue. A fuel tanker was delayed, but it has now arrived and 24-hour deliveries have been underway since yesterday," said Laode Sulaeman, director-general of oil and gas at the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry.

Bali Governor I Wayan Koster urged the residents as well as tourists not to panic, saying additional supplies were being distributed across the island.