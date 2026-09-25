Indian Man Shares Reality Of Living In Sydney, Breaks Down Monthly Expenses

An Indian man living in Sydney has shared details of his income, monthly expenses and savings before leaving Australia. Divyaj Gautam said he had 18 days left before leaving Sydney. He decided to share the actual numbers from his time in Australia, including how his earnings changed from working at an Indian grocery store to running his own consulting practice.

Gautam said his work journey in Australia started at an Indian grocery store. He worked six days a week and earned around $500 (around Rs 47,976) per week. He later moved to a retail job, where he earned around $1,100 (around Rs 1,05,547) a week.

His earnings changed after he started his own practice as a psychosocial risk consultant. He said each consulting client paid around $3,000 (Rs 2,87,893) a month. Over time, his average monthly income reached around $10,000 (Rs 9,59,643) before tax.

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After tax, he earned around $7,500 (around Rs 7,19,753) every month. Gautam explained that his work had also changed. He said his two earlier jobs paid him for his hours, while consulting paid him for a service.

Gautam said rent was his biggest monthly expense. He paid around $2,400 (around Rs 2,30,321) for accommodation. His utilities cost around $350 (Rs 33,588), while groceries cost around $500 (Rs 47,981) every month. His gym membership costs around $100 (Rs 9,596). He also spends between $500 (Rs 47,981) and $600 (Rs 57,590) on going out each month.

With a monthly post-tax income of around $7,500 (around Rs 7,19,881) and expenses of about $3,900 (around Rs 3,74,338), Gautam said he was left with around $3,600 (around Rs 3,45,543) every month. He said he saved almost all of the money left after his monthly expenses. As he prepared to leave Australia, Gautam said these savings were important for his financial planning. He said he would rather return to India with a financial cushion than with a plan.

Social Media Reaction

The post drew several reactions online.

One user commented, "With this clarity and age on your side, you can achieve anything."

Another user noted, "Nope, cannot live on 3900 in monthly expenses, especially in Sydney."