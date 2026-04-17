Indian Man In Paris Explains Reality Of Job Hunting In Europe

An Indian-origin man living in Paris has highlighted the key differences between India and Europe when it comes to job hunting. In an Instagram video, the user named Paras Balani stated that the structured recruitment process prevalent in Indian educational establishments for students was quite different from the self-driven, network-heavy landscape of the European job market.

Balani pointed out that in India, qualified students with sufficient technical skills and decent networking abilities often managed to secure employment through internal college placement systems.

"I'll tell you one reason why job hunting is so difficult here, a main reason. The things that you usually see for students in India don't happen here. In India, there are college placements. If you are qualified and have the skills, plus your networking is decent, your job is secured," Balani highlighted.

He added that a similar structure was largely missing in France, which may take some adjusting to for Indian students. "But when you come to Europe, make sure to remember that nothing like that happens here. There are no placement events," he added.

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Balani said the transition to the European job market requires individuals to shift their strategy. He emphasised that while job fairs exist, they do not guarantee the same results as Indian placements. Instead, the onus is entirely on the individual to build professional relationships. He estimated that approximately 90 per cent of hiring in his experience is facilitated through direct networking rather than traditional application portals.

"This is where LinkedIn plays a very important role. You can connect with people and here almost, I think in my personal experience, 90 per cent of the work gets done through networking," said Balani.

"So make sure that you talk to people, communicate, put your point across, and convince them through good manipulation, so that you can get a job," he added.