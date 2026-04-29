Indian Founder Makes Daily 1-Hour 'Office Picnic' Mandatory For 40-Member Team, Wins Praise

An Indian founder has caught social media's attention for instilling a tradition of '1-hour picnic' at the office. Kavya Karnatac, founder of KK Create, took to LinkedIn to share that every day at 2 PM, her entire 40-member team pauses their work to gather and share a meal, fostering a culture of togetherness across all company verticals.

"Every day we have a 1-hour picnic at the office! And it is non-negotiable. We are a team of 40 people across different verticals, deadlines, and chaos. But suddenly as the clock hits 2 PM, all of that disappears, and everyone gathers in the hall," wrote Karnatac.

Describing the arrangement, Karnatac noted that employees make space for one another without formal seating.

Chairs get pulled from everywhere. People stand, squeeze in, sit on corners. Because, no one eats alone at KK Create. There's no hierarchy at that table. Everyone, including the managers and freshers, eats together."

Karnatac highlighted that managers frequently lead the way in initiating lunch breaks, actively encouraging their teams to step away from their desks and dine together.

"It goes for an hour, sometimes even more: Someone sharing homemade food. Someone cracking the worst (but funniest) jokes. Someone starting a mafia game mid-meal. It feels like party every day," she said.

"This culture is rare and honestly? Some days, it doesn't even feel like an office. It feels like a family sitting down for a meal. These 60 minutes remind me connection beyond work truly builds a team."

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, social media users lauded Karnatac for her policy that fostered togetherness and team building at the workplace.

"This is the kind of workplace culture that truly builds teams beyond job titles. A shared lunch table with no hierarchy, laughter, and genuine connection creates trust that no meeting room ever can," said one user, while another added: "For some people, that hour might be their only deep work window or quiet reset. The best cultures create connection and leave room for individual rhythms."

A third commented: "This is such a beautiful culture! Kavya Karnatac. Believe moments like these are truly possible when there's mutual respect, leaders who are supportive and teams who take ownership of their work."

A fourth said: "Culture is not built in meetings or policies. It shows up in small daily rituals like this. Most companies chase productivity and forget that connection is what sustains it. When people actually enjoy being around each other, collaboration stops feeling forced."