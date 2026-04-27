Indian Forest Officer Slams "Large Scale" Deforestation For Rising Temperature In Bengaluru

Dipika (Goyal) Bajpai, a senior Indian Forest Service officer, has expressed her opinion on Bengaluru recording temperatures above 39 degrees C this summer. In a social media post, she has drawn a direct line between the city's worsening heat and the rapid loss of its green cover.

"Bangalore has seen heat like never before. Part of the problem is large-scale deforestation and concrete roads with roadside trees gone permanently," Bajpai wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"We will pay a heavy price in the coming years. Aggressively roadside tree planting, creating urban forest parks, and mandatory trees in every residential site can only provide relief."

The city was once celebrated for its pleasant climate and tree-lined avenues, but now, it is setting new temperature records almost every year.

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See her post here:

Bangalore has seen heat like never before. Part of the problem is large scale disforestation and concrete roads with road side trees gone permanently. We will pay a heavy price in the coming years. Aggressively road side trees planting, creating urban forest parks, and mandatory… https://t.co/DFZnu6MHwb — Dipika (Goyal) Bajpai (@dipika_bajpai) April 26, 2026

Social Media Reaction

The post gained massive traction with over 38,500 views and over 300 likes. "The problem is not development, the problem is proper planning while developing. The netas have taken bribes like anything to give a pathway to builders to build on lakes, forests, etc. Scientific planning was required to build tech parks, high rises, roads while keeping trees intact," one user wrote in the comment section.

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"Exactly, selfish builders & politicians are responsible for deforestation. Politicians give approval for some benefits, and builders are not bothered by the temperature. Even concrete roads... have destroyed Bangalore for financial gains, which is bad even during rains," another user wrote.

"Thousands of trees have been cut along older roads for widening, but very little seems to be replanted afterwards. This is noticeable, you can actually feel the temperature rise when moving from tree-lined roads to newer highways without shade," a third user added.