Indian entrepreneur Kanchana Nair took part in Dubai Ride 2026 in a saree. She shared glimpses of her experience on Instagram, describing the ride on Sheikh Zayed Road as an unforgettable experience. In another video, she expressed her love for the UAE ahead of its 55th National Day, calling the country her second home.

Sharing her experience, Nair highlighted the contrast between travelling on Sheikh Zayed Road at 120 km per hour in everyday life and cycling on the same road during Dubai Ride 2026.

She called it an "Unforgettable experience."

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In another part of her post, Nair expressed her love and gratitude towards the UAE as it approaches its 55th National Day. She said she participated in the Dubai Run with pride, dedicating every step to the country that had given her opportunities, strength and countless memories.

She wrote, "I ran with pride, carrying love and gratitude in my heart for the nation that has given me so much."

"Every step of my Dubai Run was a tribute to the land that has given me opportunities, strength, and countless memories," she added.

Nair said the UAE had become her second home and would always hold a special place in her heart.