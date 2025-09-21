Indian Auto Driver's Flawless French Cracks Up US Tourist, Video Goes Viral

A US-based content creator in India shared a video of an auto driver who stunned him with his unexpected fluency in French. The unexpected display of language skills had Jay in fits of laughter. In the video, Jay mentioned he speaks two languages, French and English, prompting the auto driver to suddenly switch to French and ask if he speaks the language. The unexpected switch caught Jay off guard, and he was initially confused. The driver repeated the question in simpler terms, leading to a lighthearted and amusing exchange that left Jay laughing throughout.

"When Your Driver Speaks French in India," the post was captioned.

Watch the video here:

The video exploded online, amassing over 1.4 million views. The video resonated with social media users, who found the unexpected French conversation between Jay and the auto driver entertaining. This clip also became one of Jay's most popular posts, surpassing his regular content about his experiences in India on Instagram and YouTube.

One user wrote, "It took him five seconds to download the language."

Another commented, "Bro scanned him and activated the language." A third said, "Bro, he knows more languages than you."

A fourth added, "India is not for beginners."

