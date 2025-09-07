Indian-American Techie Weighs In On Impact Of Artificial Intelligence On Software Development

Harsh Varshney, a machine learning software engineer at Google, recently shared his insights on how artificial intelligence (AI) has revolutionised the job of a software engineer.

In a blog published in Business Insider, Varshney wrote, "The tech industry is changing at an extraordinary pace, and it's a truly exciting time to have a front-row seat to its biggest evolution yet."

The Indian-American techie stated that AI has significantly transformed the tech landscape as it has become more dynamic and results-oriented.

He wrote that the AI tools have made workflows easier, enabling him to complete tasks in hours that previously took days. Now, expectations for software engineers to build intelligent systems that power applications have increased.

"The expectation is clear: It's not enough to build something that works - it has to be smart. The rules of data have fundamentally changed," he wrote.

The rise of generative AI has made it essential for software engineers to develop skills in machine learning, data science, and AI-related technologies.

He states that while AI will continue to automate routine tasks, human engineers will remain crucial for complex problem-solving, creativity and innovation.

The demand for software engineers with AI skills is expected to grow, with companies prioritising AI engineering roles and skills.

He also stated that new Opportunities: AI has created new opportunities for software engineers to focus on high-level design, decision-making and creative problem-solving.

"The engineers who will define the next decade of software are those who master this duality: Treating AI as both the raw material they build with and the intelligent tool that builds alongside them," he wrote.

"Theory is nothing without application. The most important step is to turn your knowledge into tangible projects. What truly matters is shipping a substantial product from start to finish."