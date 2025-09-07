A Japanese Company Provides Intimidating "Scary Person" On Rent To Resolve Disputes

In Japan, a company, Rental Kowaihito, has attracted significant attention for providing a unique service where clients could hire intimidating individuals to help resolve disputes, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. These individuals, referred to in the report as "scary people", often have shaved heads and prominent tattoos and would accompany clients to confront various issues, with most cases being resolved within 30 minutes.

As per the report, a social media user who goes by the name @yukitichqn shared screenshots of the service's web page, which garnered over 300,000 likes and 36,000 reposts.

The service providers help in standing up to snide colleagues or resolving office conflicts, and they also intimidate neighbours who refuse to keep the noise down.

The clients can also seek help from the "scary people" to confront mistresses or unfaithful partners, and also to collect debts from former employers or business partners. They also help in dealing with bullies who target children.

The company claims that they do not employ gangsters and they don't do anything illegal.

The company charges 20,000 Japanese yen ($140) for every 30 minutes of service. It's $340 for three hours. The company also asks the clients to pay for travel expenses for jobs which are outside the city's metropolitan area.

According to the SCMP, many social media users have praised the service. As quoted, one user wrote, "I think it is a useful service because it is human nature to bully the weak and fear the strong." Another wrote, "I wonder what would happen if both parties hire a scary person."