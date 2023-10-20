Indian Air Force Officer Highlights Challenges 'Fauji Kids' Face, Her Post Is Now Viral

Ms Niharika's post quickly gained traction online as several people found it relatable.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Squadron Leader's heartfelt post about the challenges Army children face in their lives, especially in their formative years, has gone viral on social media. The post was shared on LinkedIn by Niharika Handa on Thursday, and since then it has received a lot of love and support from users. Her post described the way the life of a child born to a defence family takes shape. She lauded the courage of those born to parents working in the defence forces and wrote that such children "live all the challenges of military life, but they never signed up for it".

"Fauji kids are truly impressive...They move houses, they change schools, and they adapt to constantly-changing neighborhoods. Frequent moves are a way of life for the fauji child. It is never easy to say goodbye to friends and familiar routines, to begin again in a new school, a new neighborhood - and sometimes a new country!" Ms Niharika wrote.

Further, she spoke about how army children say more goodbyes in their first years than the average person does in a lifetime. "The fact is fauji kids say goodbye more often in their first few years than the average person does in a lifetime. A big shoutout to all the fauji kids because through their courage and support, they serve this Nation too - and I am proud of you all!" the IAF Squadron Leader wrote.

Ms Niharika also praised her baby for bearing it all and shared a picture of her little one. "Love and respect to my little darling and thanks for being not so fussy baby and supporting me and your dad always," she added.

Ms Niharika's post quickly gained traction online as several people found it relatable. "Every goodbye is like turning a page in a heartfelt tale of resilience and adaptability for a fauji child. It's not just a part of life; it's a beautiful skill they carry with them, making each new beginning a little easier. Niharika Handa - every goodbye became a chapter in my personal journey, adding depth to the person I am becoming," commented one user.

"As a proud fauji kid, I can wholeheartedly relate to every word in this post. Military life has instilled in us a unique sense of resilience and adaptability. Moving houses, changing schools, and embracing new neighbourhoods are not just challenges, but opportunities to grow and learn," said another.

A third user wrote, "Fauji kids are also the ones that form friendships very fast. They mingle so fast that you dont realize that you have just met them a few days or weeks back," while another said, "And they turn out to have a dynamic personality. Kudos to the brats."

Since being shared, Ms Niharika's post has garnered more 3,500 likes and over 100 comments.