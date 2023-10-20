Anand Mahindra Shares US Salesperson's Reaction To His India-Made iPhone 15

Mr Mahindra's post garnered more than 1.3 million views and over 21,000 likes.

After Apple and Samsung, Google also announced its plan to start manufacturing Pixel smartphones in India with the latest model to be rolled out next year. Reacting to this news, industrialist Anand Mahindra shared an interesting story about his made-in-India iPhone. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the business tycoon expressed pride and excitement in owning a smartphone manufactured in our country. He also talked about the reaction of a salesman in the United States when he informed that his iPhone 15 was made in India.

It all started with a post on X by a page called Indian Tech and Infra. "Google to start manufacturing Pixel smartphones in India, beginning with the latest model which will be rolled out in 2024," the caption of the post read. Mr Mahindra re-shared this post along with his story.

"I recently was in a Verizon store in the U.S to get a local sim and proudly informed the salesperson that my iPhone 15 was made in India. It was a particular pleasure to see his raised eyebrows!" he wrote, adding, "I also have a Google Pixel. I will switch to the India-made version when it's out. So I'll be able to tell them my Pixel is made in India too... But there probably won't be any raised eyebrows at that time because by then, India will have been globally acknowledged as a manufacturing powerhouse".

The post was shared by Mr Mahindra just a few hours ago and since then it has accumulated more than 1.3 million views and over 21,000 likes. Internet users were quick to react. While some found Mr Mahindra's emotions relatable, others were simply impressed by Google's recent announcement.

"That's an impressive moment to share! It's exciting to witness the rise of India as a manufacturing powerhouse, and the choice to support locally-made products is commendable," wrote one user. "That's a great story Sir! It's interesting how the origin of your phone can spark conversations and highlight the growing reputation of India in the global manufacturing industry. It's indeed impressive to see India's rise in this regard! said another.

"That's great to hear about your India-made iPhone and your future plans with the Google Pixel! India's growing role in global manufacturing is indeed impressive," commented a third user. "love this story! It's so exciting to see India becoming a global manufacturing powerhouse, and I'm proud to know that Google is playing a role in that. I can't wait to switch to an India-made Pixel when it's out in 2024," added another.

Meanwhile, Google on Thursday announced its plans to start manufacturing Pixel smartphones in India. This announcement makes Google the latest smartphone brand to start manufacturing its handsets in India. Rivals Samsung and Apple also assemble some of their smartphones in the country.