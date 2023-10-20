Two WhatsApp Accounts on One Phone: Meta's New Solution for Users

Mark Zuckerberg has unveiled a two-account feature for WhatsApp.

Numerous corporate offices have embraced WhatsApp for their internal communications, appreciating its comfort and convenience. The challenge of distinguishing between personal and professional conversations has persisted for some time.

In a recent announcement, Mark Zuckerberg unveiled a practical solution to this issue. He shared a Facebook post featuring a screenshot of WhatsApp's account switching feature, along with a caption that anticipates the forthcoming ability to manage two WhatsApp accounts within a single app on one's phone.

The caption of the post reads, "Switch between two accounts on WhatsApp. Soon you'll be able to have two WhatsApp accounts on one phone within the app."

According to a Facebook blog post, the feature is helpful for switching between accounts-such as your work and personal-and now you no longer need to log out each time, carry two phones, or worry about messaging from the wrong place.

How to set up a second WhatsApp account for work or personal use:

To set up a second account, you will need a second phone number and SIM card, or a phone that accepts multi-SIM or eSIM.

Simply open your WhatsApp settings, click on the arrow next to your name, and click "Add account". This will allow you to manage two separate accounts within the app.

Furthermore, you'll have the ability to customize your privacy and notification settings for each of these accounts independently.

Warning for WhatsApp users:

In this blog post, the company also warned the users, "As a reminder, only use the official WhatsApp and don't download imitations or fake versions as a way of getting more accounts on your phone. Your messages are only secure and private when using the official WhatsApp."